What's free on the Epic Games Store right now?

When it comes to the Epic Games Store, it's Christmas every week. To entice customers to move over from Steam and welcome the newer store on the block, Epic is giving away free games every week of 2020. It worked in 2019, so why not?

That's right, completely free! No strings attached, except the one tied to Epic's storefront. Even if you already own the current free games or don't plan on playing them anytime soon, you might as well login and add them to your library. Keep checking in here to see what's free right now and what's coming in the future. We've also listed the full history of Epic's giveaways, so you can see what's already been given away.

Epic Games Store: what's free right now

Ticket To Ride and Carcassonne - February 6 - February 13, 2020

A pair of classic board games go hand-in-hand this week. Build railroads or the scenic French countryside, with online play if you can't get a board game group together in-person. Both games are from publisher Asmodee Digital.

Epic Games Store free games: what's coming next?

Epic will be giving away games every week for all of 2020, but it's only announcing a few games ahead of time. Check back here weekly for the next games announced on offer.

February 13 - 20, 2020:

The Epic Games Store free game backlog

Did you miss a good deal by a few days? Can't remember if a game has been offered in the past? Worry not, here's a complete list of previous free game offers from Epic for posterity.