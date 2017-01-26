Enter the Gungeon welcomes new weapons, enemies and 200 levels in free update

Devolver Digital and Dodge Roll's off-the-wall bullet hell roguelike already contains a pretty substantial amount of guns—seriously, it really does—however its latest 'Supply Drop' update (which was initially expected to land in the fall/Autumn) looks to add a fair bit more.

And not just weapons—the latest free-of-charge update brings with it new enemies, companions, shrines, bosses, and a stonking 200 new rooms.

"Players will come across new guns like the Bullet Gun, a gun shaped like a bullet that shoots guns and those guns shoot bullets, and new companions like Ser Junkan who gains strength and power as you carry more and more literal junk with you through the Gungeon," reads a typically Devolver Digital statement. "Elite gunslingers will also be able to tackle unique pasts for both Robot and Bullet and an all-new boss—the Mine Flayer."

Beyond this, Dodge Roll is planning to launch a "full-blown expansion" in "late 2017 or early 2018."

Interested? The Supply Update is live now—check out Jake Tucker's review of the base game in this direction. Also know that Enter the Gungeon is subject to a 50 percent discount right now (and therefore costs £5.49/$7.49) as part of Steam's latest Weekend Deal, and is also half price on GOG for £5.49/$6.79.