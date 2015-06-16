Eitr coming in 2016, still looks gorgeous

Eitr's first trailer caused me to use words like 'stunning' and 'Yggdrasil', and I might have to add 'phwoar' to that list. That's because I'm Sid James in Carry on Norsing, but also because Eitr looks pretty incredible.

Note that I say 'looks', because I haven't played it yet, but if it's as Dark Soulsy as it appears I'm sure I'll have fun. Eitr's second trailer, above, was shown during Sony's E3 presentation last night, and it's coming to PC in 2016. Devolver Digital are now publishing this tale of a shield maiden battling skeletons—here's a bit from the YouTube description regarding that:

"The Shield Maiden, as with all mortal Norsemen, was to have her fate determined by the three fate-weaving Norns and their sacred loom before she even entered the world. However, her destiny was shattered when the mischievous god Loki interfered, dripping spots of the wretched substance Eitr into the unwoven loom, forever altering the Shield Maiden’s path and engulfing the great tree Yggdrasil in darkness. Now the Shield Maiden must venture into the nine Norse worlds connected by Yggdrasil and unravel the mystery of her fate."