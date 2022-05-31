eBay Australia has a WQHD 34" Ultrawide monitor for under AU$500 until midnight

It's never a bad time to be on the lookout for a monitor upgrade. As gamers, we lust after the latest QD-OLED or gorgeous 4K screens, but at well over $1K, they're out of the price range of many. That's where an affordable monitor like the Xiaomi Mi 34" ultrawide comes in.

At its standard price of AU$619, it's already a lot of monitor for your money, but for today, you can get it for just AU$479. At that price it's a great option if you're looking to make the step into the world of immersive ultrawide gaming.

It ticks off a lot of the specs that a user would expect from a gaming monitor. It's a 34" 21:9 3440x1440 WQHD screen with a VA panel, which means it offers excellent blacks and contrast levels. Add to that 144Hz support and Freesync compatibility, and you've got yourself a high-quality gaming option. That extra little bit of screen real estate over a QHD monitor will appeal to non-gamers too.

To score the bargain, head over to the Gearbite eBay webpage (opens in new tab). Once the monitor is in your cart, add the code: PWE32INCH to knock $140 off the price, bringing it down to $479. That price includes Australia wide free delivery too. You might want to be quick though! The eBay Weekend Sale is due to end at midnight EST on the 31st of May. That's tonight!

I'm happy to say that I personally own one of these monitors and have used it both as a gaming screen and as a daily work monitor (I'm looking at it right now!). About the only thing I'd like to see are some internal speakers. Not for true high fidelity but to receive notifications. I paid more than AU$479 and have no complaints though!

