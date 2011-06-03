EA's Origin digital download service detailed. Beta launching later on today

More details have emerged on EA's Origin digital download service, announced earlier today .

Origin appears to be being pitched as a cross media device, with the EA website mentioning mobile access. No word yet on whether this will also link up with EA console games yet though. The post directs you to the Origin website , where you'll be able to download the beta from 9.00 PST / 17:00 GMT today.

Exclusivity seems to be Origin's big selling point, with EA touting exclusive demos, limited edition versions of new games and even a digital download exclusive of The Old Republic (retail versions are presumably still available in stores). The biggest questions about Origin, however, remain unanswered. Will it be required to activate new EA games and connect to console versions of the titles? Will it even offer non-EA games?

Maybe next week's conference will clarify things. Expect "exclusive trailers and game content" for a host of games including Mass Effect 3, Battlefield 3 and The Old Republic, among lots of other exciting announcements. We'll get those on the site as quickly as our internet connection allows. It's kicking off June 6 at 12:30 PST/ 17:30 GMT.