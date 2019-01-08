Earn Ana's Bastet skin in the Overwatch Bastet Challenge

Blizzard released a new Overwatch short story yesterday that, among other things, showcases Ana's turn as Bastet, the protector of Cairo. Today it incorporated some of that history into Ana's Bastet Challenge, a new set of Overwatch in-game challenges that give players the opportunity to unlock rewards ranging from sprays to a new Bastet Ana skin.

Until January 21, players can earn a new Bastet player icon by winning three games in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Arcade. Winning six games will get you a new victory pose, and for nine you'll claim the skin. The sprays can be had by watching participating Twitch streamers with your Blizzard and Twitch accounts linked.

Full details on Ana's Bastet Challenge can be had at playoverwatch.com. Blizzard also announced today that new hero skins for the Overwatch League expansion teams—the Atlanta Reign, Chengdu Hunters, Guangzhou Charge, Hangzhou Spark, Paris Eternal, Toronto Defiant, Vancouver Titans, and Washington Justice—are now available. Each skin costs 100 Overwatch League tokens, or $5, and includes both home and away variants.