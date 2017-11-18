EA revises Need for Speed Payback's progression following 'community feedback'

Electronic Arts is changing the way progression works in another game—this time, it's Need for Speed Payback.

On the Need for Speed Reddit , F8RGE acknowledges the changes have come about following fan feedback on their "experience with the progression."

"We've been using Community feedback, along with our own in-game data and have come up with a number of changes, many of which are in the process of going live," writes F8RGE . "Our aim with these changes is to make the progression, especially around the ownership of cars a much more enjoyable experience."

The changes include a boost to the amount of REP and Bank awarded in a whole array of activities, including Bait crates, event participation, and Roaming Racer competitions. Also expect more REP and Bank for finishing outside of first place, too.

Don’t forget to recycle your speed cards for tokens, either—F8RGE advises they’re "very good alternative to tune-up shops."

"Today's changes are just phase one and we have further tweaks coming," the statement concludes. "Coming shortly will be some changes to the way tune-up shops work, especially around the quality / level of parts they stock."

Yesterday, EA announced it had stopped selling Star Wars Battlefront 2's premium currency , Crystals, following criticism from the community.

"We hear you loud and clear, so we're turning off all in-game purchases," stated DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson. "We will now spend more time listening, adjusting, balancing and tuning."