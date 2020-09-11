Popular

Here are the best players in FIFA 21

The FIFA 21 top 100 has been revealed.

The FIFA 21 player ratings list is in. We've been waiting, well, not that long at all really, for leagues across the world to resume. The global pandemic put a stop to football all over the world, and most leagues have had to resume without fans or with drastically reduced capacity. The impact of the coronavirus will be keenly felt in football for a long time. 

It's also meant that, even though club seasons are starting later than usual, it's not been all that long since the truncated Champions and Europa League finals concluded, and we've just had the Nations League to help tide us over. However, what we're really waiting for is the rapidly approaching FIFA 21 release date.

Which also means we have a new FIFA 21 top 100. With every new season comes refreshed stats and targets grind in FIFA's next incarnation of Ultimate Team. So, let's get to it: In terms of overall stats, these are the best players in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 ratings: Here's the FIFA 21 top 100 

Below you'll find a simple breakdown of the FIFA 21 top 100 in descending order, and their overall stats. Of course there's plenty more to the following list than just this—systems like player chemistry matter, so the following footballers might not necessarily fit your FUT group—but it's still fun to see how players and their real-world exploits have affected their overall standings.

Take Lionel Messi, who's been the biggest talking point of the break after he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona after over 20 years at the club, and then had to row back when it became clear nobody would be paying a 700 million euro release clause. But understandably after a season without European success, and with his age in mind, he's slipped a point to 93 overall. But he's still top because he's remains the best player in the world, and probably ever. The second best player ever, Cristiano Ronaldo, also slips a point.

Other highlights include midfield maestro Kevin Du Bruyne at 91 overall, who has just been named Player's Player of the Year in the Premier League, and French starlet, Kylian Mbappé—the now-90-rated player is one of the game's cover stars, but he'll still be reeling from PSG's defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

But there's plenty more to see in the top 100 FIFA 21 ratings list, so here they are in full below:

NameClubOverall
1. Lionel MessiBarcelona93
2. Cristiano RonaldoPiemonte Calcio92
3. Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich91
4. Kevin De BruyneManchester City91
5. Neymar Jr.Paris Saint-Germain91
6. Jan OblakAtletico de Madrid91
7. Virgil van DijkLiverpool90
8. Kylian MbappéParis Saint-Germain90
9. Mohamed SalahLiverpool90
10. Sadio ManéLiverpool90
11. Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelona90
12. Alisson BeckerLiverpool90
13. Sergio AgueroManchester City89
14. Sergio Ramos Real Madrid89
15. Karim BenzemaReal Madrid89
16. Manuel NeuerBayern Munich89
17. Thibaut CourtouisReal Madrid 89
18. CasemiroReal Madrid89
19. Eden HazardReal Madrid 88
20. Raheem SterlingManchester City88
21. Samir HandovicInter Milan88
22. Toni KroosReal Madrid88
23. Kalidou KoulibalyNapoli88
24. Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur88
25. EdersonManchester City88
26. Paulo DybalaPiemonte Calcio88
27. Joshua KimmichBayern Munich88
28. N'Golo KanteChelsea 88
29. Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool87
30. Giorgio ChielliniPiemonte Calcio87
31. Hugo LlorisTotenham Hotspur87
32. Luis SuarezBarcelona87
33. Luka ModricReal Madrid87
34. Angel Di MariaParis Saint-Germain87
35. Wojciech SzczęsnyPiemonte Calcio87
36. Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal87
37. Sergio BusquetsBarcelona87
38. Ciro ImmobileLazio87
39. Keylor NavasParis Saint-Germain87
40. Antoine GriezmannBarcelona87
41. Heung-Min SonTottenham Hotspur87
42. Roberto FirminoLiverpool87
43. FabinhoLiverpool87
44. Bruno FernandesManchester United87
45. Aymeric LaporteManchester City87
46. Andy RobertsonLiverpool87
47. Bernardo SilvaManchester City87
48. Jadon SanchoBorussia Dortmund87
49. Alejandro GomezAtalanta87
50. Gerard PiqueBarcelona86
51. David SilvaReal Sociedad86
52. Yann SommerBorussia Mönchengladbach86
53. Mats HummelsBorussia Dortmund86
54. Jordan HendersonLiverpool86
55. Jordi AlbaBarcelona 86
56. Thomas MullerBayern Munich 86
57. David De GeaManchester United86
58. Paul PogbaManchester United86
59. Marco VerrattiParis Saint-Germain86
60. Raphael VaraneReal Madrid86
61. Dani CarvajalReal Madrid86
62. Jamie VardyLeicester City86
63. Thiago SilvaChelsea85
64. Dries MertensNapoli85
65. Miralem PjanicBarcelona 85
66. Gini WijnaldumLiverpool85
67. Diego GodinInter Milan 85
68. Toby AlderweireldTottenham Hotspur85
69. Leonardo BonucciPiemonte Calcio85
70. Péter GulácsiRB Leipzig85
71. Marco ReusBorussia Dortmund85
72. Kyle WalkerManchester City85
73. Thiago AlcantaraBayern Munich85
74. Dani ParejoVillarreal85
75. Christian EriksenInter Milan85
76. Alex SandroPiemonte Calcio85
77. Romelu LukakuInter Milan85
78. Bernd LenoArsenal85
79. KokeAtletico Madrid85
80. Lorenzo InsigneNapoli85
81. Luis AlbertoLazio85
82. Mauro IcardiParis Saint-Germain85
83. Memphis DepayLyon 85
84. Riyad MahrezManchester City85
85. Serge GnabryBayern Munich85
86. MarquinhosParis Saint-Germain85
87. Hakim ZiyechChelsea85
88. Ricardo PereiraLeicester City85
89. Timo WernerChelsea85
90. Clement LengletBarcelona85
91. Leroy SaneBayern Munich85
92. Sergej Milinković-SavićLazio85
93. Frenkie De JongBarcelona85
94. Gianluigi DonnarummaAC Milan85
95. Marcus RashfordManchester United85
96. RodriManchester City85
97. Milan SkriniarInter85
98. Matthijs de LigtPiemonte Calcio85
99. Kai HavertzChelsea85
100. Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund84
