Here are the best players in FIFA 21

The FIFA 21 player ratings list is in. We've been waiting, well, not that long at all really, for leagues across the world to resume. The global pandemic put a stop to football all over the world, and most leagues have had to resume without fans or with drastically reduced capacity. The impact of the coronavirus will be keenly felt in football for a long time.
It's also meant that, even though club seasons are starting later than usual, it's not been all that long since the truncated Champions and Europa League finals concluded, and we've just had the Nations League to help tide us over. However, what we're really waiting for is the rapidly approaching FIFA 21 release date.
Which also means we have a new FIFA 21 top 100. With every new season comes refreshed stats and targets grind in FIFA's next incarnation of Ultimate Team. So, let's get to it: In terms of overall stats, these are the best players in FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 ratings: Here's the FIFA 21 top 100
Below you'll find a simple breakdown of the FIFA 21 top 100 in descending order, and their overall stats. Of course there's plenty more to the following list than just this—systems like player chemistry matter, so the following footballers might not necessarily fit your FUT group—but it's still fun to see how players and their real-world exploits have affected their overall standings.
Take Lionel Messi, who's been the biggest talking point of the break after he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona after over 20 years at the club, and then had to row back when it became clear nobody would be paying a 700 million euro release clause. But understandably after a season without European success, and with his age in mind, he's slipped a point to 93 overall. But he's still top because he's remains the best player in the world, and probably ever. The second best player ever, Cristiano Ronaldo, also slips a point.
Other highlights include midfield maestro Kevin Du Bruyne at 91 overall, who has just been named Player's Player of the Year in the Premier League, and French starlet, Kylian Mbappé—the now-90-rated player is one of the game's cover stars, but he'll still be reeling from PSG's defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.
But there's plenty more to see in the top 100 FIFA 21 ratings list, so here they are in full below:
|Name
|Club
|Overall
|1. Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|93
|2. Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio
|92
|3. Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|91
|4. Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|91
|5. Neymar Jr.
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|6. Jan Oblak
|Atletico de Madrid
|91
|7. Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|90
|8. Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|90
|9. Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|90
|10. Sadio Mané
|Liverpool
|90
|11. Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|90
|12. Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|90
|13. Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|89
|14. Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|89
|15. Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|89
|16. Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|89
|17. Thibaut Courtouis
|Real Madrid
|89
|18. Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|89
|19. Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|88
|20. Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|88
|21. Samir Handovic
|Inter Milan
|88
|22. Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|23. Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|88
|24. Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|88
|25. Ederson
|Manchester City
|88
|26. Paulo Dybala
|Piemonte Calcio
|88
|27. Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|88
|28. N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|88
|29. Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|87
|30. Giorgio Chiellini
|Piemonte Calcio
|87
|31. Hugo Lloris
|Totenham Hotspur
|87
|32. Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|87
|33. Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|87
|34. Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|35. Wojciech Szczęsny
|Piemonte Calcio
|87
|36. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|87
|37. Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|87
|38. Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|87
|39. Keylor Navas
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|40. Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|87
|41. Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|42. Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|87
|43. Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|44. Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|87
|45. Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|87
|46. Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|87
|47. Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|87
|48. Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|49. Alejandro Gomez
|Atalanta
|87
|50. Gerard Pique
|Barcelona
|86
|51. David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|86
|52. Yann Sommer
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|86
|53. Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|86
|54. Jordan Henderson
|Liverpool
|86
|55. Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|86
|56. Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|86
|57. David De Gea
|Manchester United
|86
|58. Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|86
|59. Marco Verratti
|Paris Saint-Germain
|86
|60. Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|86
|61. Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|86
|62. Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|86
|63. Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|85
|64. Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|85
|65. Miralem Pjanic
|Barcelona
|85
|66. Gini Wijnaldum
|Liverpool
|85
|67. Diego Godin
|Inter Milan
|85
|68. Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham Hotspur
|85
|69. Leonardo Bonucci
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|70. Péter Gulácsi
|RB Leipzig
|85
|71. Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|72. Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|85
|73. Thiago Alcantara
|Bayern Munich
|85
|74. Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|85
|75. Christian Eriksen
|Inter Milan
|85
|76. Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|77. Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|85
|78. Bernd Leno
|Arsenal
|85
|79. Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|85
|80. Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|85
|81. Luis Alberto
|Lazio
|85
|82. Mauro Icardi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|85
|83. Memphis Depay
|Lyon
|85
|84. Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|85
|85. Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|85
|86. Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|85
|87. Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|85
|88. Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester City
|85
|89. Timo Werner
|Chelsea
|85
|90. Clement Lenglet
|Barcelona
|85
|91. Leroy Sane
|Bayern Munich
|85
|92. Sergej Milinković-Savić
|Lazio
|85
|93. Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|85
|94. Gianluigi Donnarumma
|AC Milan
|85
|95. Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|85
|96. Rodri
|Manchester City
|85
|97. Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|85
|98. Matthijs de Ligt
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|99. Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|85
|100. Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|84