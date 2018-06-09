Popular

EA announces Origin Access Premier, an all-in-one subscription where you can play all its new games at launch

By

Play Anthem, Battlefield 5 and more when they're released.

EA just announced EA Origin Access Premier, a new tier of its Origin Access subscription service that's launching this summer. It'll bring release and pre-release access to its new games, and not just its archive of games. This'll include its biggest releases, like Battlefield 5, the newly announced Madden 19 on PC and BioWare's Anthem.

It'll also include access to the Origin vault, with games from other developers available too. For UK players, it'll cost £15 a month, or £90 for a year, or $15 a month and $100 a year for US players. Think it'll be worth it? Let us know in the comments. 

Here's a trailer:

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments