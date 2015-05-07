E3 2015 press conference schedule

Each year at E3, major game publishers hold press conferences to announce their big news for the coming year. It's one of the most important events of the year for videogame aficionados, and this year's edition, running June 16-18, is especially noteworthy because it will see the first-ever event dedicated to PC gaming, the PC Gaming Show, brought to you by AMD and the handsome, winsome collective known as "us." To help you manage the influx of plentiful and exciting news, we've put together this handy breakdown of E3 2015 pressers. As the show approaches we'll update with livestream links and more events, but if you think we've missed something, let us know!

Below: a handy time zone breakdown of the E3 conferences by NeoGAF's Cheesemeister3k.

Bethesda — June 14, 7 pm PT

Fallout 4—because if it doesn't announce Fallout 4, there may well be a riot. I'm also expecting a look at Doom, Battlecry, maybe a new Dishonored—and because I'm an eternal optimist, I'm laying my money down on a surprise Prey 2 announcement, too. Like my dad always says: If you're going to make predictions, make 'em wild. ( Clarification: No actual money is being laid down.)

Long-shot Prediction: Wayne Gretzky IV: Problems With Pauline.



Microsoft — June 15, 9:30 am PT

Microsoft's focus will be squarely on the Xbox One, but the coming release of Windows 10 means there's bound to be some PC talk as well. "It's time for us to talk about gaming on Windows," as Xbox honcho Phil Spencer said late last year, remains a nebulous statement, but hopefully the Microsoft presser will offer some clarification.

Long-shot Prediction: Windows 10, Games for Windows Live 2.0.

Electronic Arts — June 15, 1-2 pm PT

If EA reveals both Mass Effect 4 and Mirror's Edge 2—which I'm sure it will—then I will likely dissolve into a puddle of happy goo on the floor. If it does not, my heart will be black with disappointment until E3 2016. There's really no middle ground here. I'm sure we'll hear lots about Star Wars: Battlefront (and quite possibly other Star Wars games, hopefully including the one Visceral's working on), we may get an an early look at Titanfall 2 and the next Battlefield, and it's a good bet there will be some EA Sports too.

Long-shot Prediction: LEGO Star Wars 1313.

Ubisoft — June 15, 3 pm PT

Assassin's Creed: Victory is almost a sure thing for this E3, and The Division is bound to turn up as well. And a Watch Dogs sequel announcement, perhaps?

Long-shot Prediction: Ubisoft E3 press conference delayed to Gamescom in August.

Sony — June 15, 6 pm PT

Sony's presser, like Microsoft's, will be all about the PS4, but some interesting cross-platform games may turn up as well. No Man's Sky and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain are a couple worth watching for.

Long-shot Prediction: Jack Tretton pops in to say sorry for that 2013 Microsoft mega-burn.

Nintendo — June 16, 9 am PT

Satoru Iwata won't give us the time of day, but we love him anyway so he gets a mention. But really, this is your bathroom-break presser.

Long-shot Prediction: Anything relevant to PC gaming.

Square Enix — June 16, 10 am PT

The big news from Squeenix is Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and I'm really looking forward to finding out more about that. Just Cause 3 will surely show up, as will Hitman, and I'd expect to see something from the Sleeping Dogs follow-up Triad Wars as well. Square Enix may also try to drum up interest in Nosgoth, the Legacy of Kain-based online shooter, and maybe even Heroes & Generals—although maybe not, too.

Long-shot Prediction: Thief: The Dark Project HD, new Hitman.

PC Gaming Show — June 16, 5-8 pm PT

This is the big one! Hosted by Sean "Day[9]" Plott, the show will feature appearances by Cliff Bleszinski, Dean Hall, and representatives from Blizzard, Cloud Imperium, Devolver Digital, Paradox, Square Enix, Tripwire Interactive, and more. If you only watch one E3 press conference stream in 2015, make it this one—we'll be livestreaming the whole thing on our Twitch channel.

Long-shot Prediction: Announcement of the PC 2, reveal of Don't Call Me Cliffy: The Point-and-Click Adventure.

