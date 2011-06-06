Popular

E3 2011: Dead Island trailer has decapitation and drunkenness

By

The Dead Island E3 trailer over at Machinima makes the uneasy transition between zombie slaying and clubbing. One moment we're chopping off heads, the next we're chugging whisky.Emerging into the light the next morning to find most of the part-goers trying to eat each other probably counts as the worst hangover imaginable. For more Dead Island footage, check out the eleven minute developer walkthrough Techland recently released.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments