E3 2011 blooper reel shows biggest fails of the show

As PC gamers, we had a great time watching this year's E3, but while we were watching new Battlefield 3 footage and the FarCry 3 announcement console gamers were busy watching awkward performers waggle their limbs at motion sensing cameras. CVG have a video guide to E3 2011's most cringe-worthy moments, which unsurprisingly, heavily feature Microsoft's Kinect. Watch it and perhaps allow yourself to feel sorry for/laugh at Xbox 360 players. You can check out our compilation of E3 2011's best bits here. What's your favourite fail of E3 2011?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
