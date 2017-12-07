Dying Light unveils Bad Blood—a PvP battle royale-style standalone expansion due in 2018

In response to "numerous fan requests", Techland has announced Bad Blood—a battle royale-inspired PvP mode that's due next year. Independent of the developer's ongoing free DLC drive, Bad Blood is a standalone expansion.

Capitalising on the recent popularity of battle royale games , the incoming expansion will play into what makes the likes of PUBG and Fortnite Battle Royale work, while "retaining the core of what made people fall in love with Dying Light in the first place," so says Techland in a statement. In doing so, Bad Blood promises "violent and dynamic" online bouts that mix PvP with PvE mechanics.

"Our aim is both to satisfy players’ demands for competitive PvP gameplay and to explore new directions for Dying Light’s multiplayer experience," says Techland producer Tymon Smektala. "Since Bad Blood was inspired by fan requests, we want player feedback to be an integral part of our development. That's why we’re inviting Dying Light fans to take part in our Global Playtest. They can play the expansion early and share their thoughts, knowing their feedback will have a major influence on Bad Blood's development."

Bad Blood is for now without screens or moving pictures, however those interested can sign up for its global PC playtest in this direction.

Again, Dying Light: Bad Blood is due at some point in 2018. In the meantime, here's Chris' thoughts on the base game and its The Following expansion.