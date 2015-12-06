Dying Light: The Following will release in February

Dying Light: The Following, aka the major open world expansion so big they needed to raise the price, is set to release on February 9. The date was announced at the weekend alongside a new Enhanced Edition, which bundles the core game with the expansion and will release on the same day.

Interestingly, in addition to all post-launch content (The Following, Bozak Horde mode, Be The Zombie mode and a bunch of challenge missions), the Enhanced Edition will also have improved graphics.

As for The Following itself, we already know it takes place on a large, more pastoral map, in contrast to the original game's crumbled urban setting. There are crossbows, submachine guns and also vehicles, which are fully customisable. For a thorough look of that, click over here, or check out the Enhanced Edition trailer below: