Dungeon League is a four-player party dungeon crawler

Since Towerfall: Ascension revitalised the PC party game, there's been a torrent of games designed to make us swear at our friends on the couch. I don't need an excuse to swear at people on my couch, but understandably some people do. Dungeon League is the latest PC couch party game, and it splices procedurally generated dungeon crawling with the single session grind of a MOBA.

Developed by Australian studio Achebit, up to four players can compete in lightning speed rounds, fending off both AI enemies and each other. At the end of each round players level up with any XP earnt, accruing spells, abilities and magical items, which can be purchased with gold.

The game hits Early Access on July 24 (or tomorrow if you're in Australia), with three modes including Deathmatch, Capture the Flag and Witch's Eye. These are plucked from random during each match's three rounds. Achebit expects the game to exit Early Access mid next year, with two new co-operative modes and an additional competitive mode to roll out between now and then, as well as new characters, monsters, items and more.

Here's the launch trailer: