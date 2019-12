Two new Duke Nukem Forever trailers have been released. The first one shows the Duke's take on a common dilemma, what do you do when you're falling off a building while attached to an alien with a jetpack? The second video offers an easier dilemma, what you should do when you come across feces in a toilet? Flush it? No. The Duke's answer is to pick it up and throw it at giant mech monsters.

[via VG247 ]