Dreamfall Chapters "Final Cut" update is coming in March

Red Thread Games has announced in a Kickstarter update that Dreamfall Chapters, the five-part episodic sequel to The Longest Journey and Dreamfall: The Longest Journey, will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March. This is of interest to us because coinciding with that, the studio will also put out an updated "Final Cut" edition of the game for the PC.

"We’re very excited about this opportunity to revisit Chapters one final time. There are several improvements and changes we’ve wanted to make for years—along with requests and suggestions from our players and community—and we finally have the time and resources to address them," Red Thread wrote. "There are changes to character art and animations, music, sound-effects, shaders, lighting—and gameplay. We’ll be talking specifics soon, and we’ll have more on the console enhancements and special features before March 24th."

The update also apologizes for the delay in a couple of patches, one incorporating a German language pack and the other with overdue in-game rewards, that were promised in September. "Staffing challenges, particularly in project management and QA," are blamed for the holdup, but those have been cleared up and the first of the promised updates is now in QA testing.

"Things Take Time—almost four years now—but we haven’t left Dreamfall Chapters behind," Red Thread wrote. "Far from it! We’re still very much focused on completing the journey in a way we can all be proud of."

The Dreamfall Chapters announcement trailer for the PS4 is below.