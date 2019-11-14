Drake Hollow is the next game from The Flame in the Flood team

Drake Hollow is latest game from The Flame in the Flood developers The Molasses Flood, just announced at X019. There's little in the way of what it actually is, but the reveal trailer depicts a bunch of cool kids warping to a fantasy realm, replete with happy plant creatures and evil-looking shadow monsters.

The official website simply describes Drake Hollow as "Action Village Building" which makes me think we'll be fending off waves of enemies, venturing out to collect building resources, and slowly piecing together a nice little town. It'll be a multiplayer game too, seeing how many teens come sliding in on that crystal telephone wire, and confirmed by a developer tweet.

It sounds a bit like Fortnite's Save the World mode, albeit with a focus on building a functioning town for cute cartoon creatures rather than massive fortresses purely meant to hold the hordes at bay. There are quick glimpses of gardens, wells, and generators in the trailer for instance.

We'll know more soon enough; Drake Hollow is releasing in 2020.