Dragon Quest Heroes is confirmed for PC and coming next month

It seemed a sure thing when the news leaked last week, but it's nice to get official word that Dragon Quest Heroes is coming to Steam. Better yet, it's coming soon: December 4 is the official release date.

Formerly a PS4 exclusive, Dragon Quest Heroes is basically a Dynasty Warriors game in a Dragon Quest skin, but it bolts on a fairly hefty RPG element. For what it's worth, the Steam version gets you eleven "goopy Slime weapons" and two bonus maps.

It's a good day for JRPG enthusiasts: Square Enix confirmed earlier that Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns will release next month as well, finally bringing the complete trilogy to PC. Check out the Dragon Quest Heroes system requirements below.

Minimum:





OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64bit required) Processor: Core i7 870 2.8GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5770 DirectX: Version 11 Hard Drive: 20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c over

