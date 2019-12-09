Keep your villagers content with these Dragon Quest Builders 2 recipes

Need a list of Dragon Quest Builders 2 recipes? If you want to build the best base and give yourself every chance in combat, you should know as many of them as possible. There's a huge amount of them and it isn't always clear what they are, so now that Dragon Quest Builders 2 is on PC, I'm here to help give you the head start you need.

When it comes to Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes, they'll tell you what furnishings a room needs to fit a given spec. Starting with an empty room—a walled-in space with walls at least two blocks high with a door—you can add extras to create bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and more in return for Gratitude. The better your room fits your villagers needs, the more of that special currency you get. Thanks to All Gamers (spotted by GamesRadar) for the complete list.

Food recipes in Dragon Quest Builders 2 function differently. Cooking recipes give you the edge in combat and can boost your attack and defence stats, plus your resistance to debuffs inflicted by enemies in uncharted areas. Below are all the recipes you can find in Square Enix's build-'em-up sequel.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes

Sets

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Fiery Frying Pan: Bonfire, Frying Pan

Bonfire, Frying Pan Dining Table: Table, Chair, Decorative Food Dish

Table, Chair, Decorative Food Dish Buffet: Large Table, Crock Pot, Crockery

Large Table, Crock Pot, Crockery King's Banquet: King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Decorative Food Dish x4, Candelabra x2

King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Decorative Food Dish x4, Candelabra x2 Meal: Large Table, Salad with Soup, Fish Platter or Meat Platter, Basket of Bread, Decorative Food Dish

Large Table, Salad with Soup, Fish Platter or Meat Platter, Basket of Bread, Decorative Food Dish Onsen Bath: Onsen Water blocks x10, Scattered Petals or Lion Fountain

Onsen Water blocks x10, Scattered Petals or Lion Fountain Swimming Pool: Pure Water blocks x10, Ladder (inside pool)

Pure Water blocks x10, Ladder (inside pool) Cocktail Counter: Bar Counter, Stool x4, Cocktail Shaker

Bar Counter, Stool x4, Cocktail Shaker Simple Sipper's Set: Table, Chair, Decorative Drink

Table, Chair, Decorative Drink Social Sipper's Set: Large Table, Chair x4, Decorative Drink x4

Large Table, Chair x4, Decorative Drink x4 Card Table: Table, Chair x2, Playing Cards

Table, Chair x2, Playing Cards Medication Station: Chair, Crate, First Aid Kit

Chair, Crate, First Aid Kit Rocket Battery: Firework Cannon x3 (in a row)

Firework Cannon x3 (in a row) Dracky Totem: Dracky Totem x3 (on top of each other)

Dracky Totem x3 (on top of each other) Slime Stack: Stackable Slime x3 (on top of each other)

Stackable Slime x3 (on top of each other) Tree Swing: Tree, Swing

Tree, Swing Potted Flower: Pot, Flower

Pot, Flower Potted Plant: Pot, Plant

Pot, Plant Station: Rail Track, Stop Sign (at the end of the track)

Rail Track, Stop Sign (at the end of the track) Darty Party: Dartboard x3 (on a wall in a row)

Dartboard x3 (on a wall in a row) Playable Piano: Grand Piano, Chair

Bedrooms

Basic Bedroom: Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any)

Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any) Social Bedroom: Bed (any) x4, Light Source (any) x2

Bed (any) x4, Light Source (any) x2 Communal Bedroom: Bed (any) x8, Light Source (any) x4

Bed (any) x8, Light Source (any) x4 Prepared Bedroom: Bed (any), Light Source (any), Grandfather Clock, Potted Plant (set)

Bed (any), Light Source (any), Grandfather Clock, Potted Plant (set) Farmers' Bedroom: Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any), Farming Tools, Firewood

Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any), Farming Tools, Firewood Farmers' Flophouse: Bed (any) x4, Light Source (any) x2, Farming Tools x2, Firewood x2

Bed (any) x4, Light Source (any) x2, Farming Tools x2, Firewood x2 Farmers' Lodge: Bed (any) x8, Light Source (any) x4, Farming Tools x4, Firewood x4

Bed (any) x8, Light Source (any) x4, Farming Tools x4, Firewood x4 Dormitory: Bed (any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign

Bed (any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign Better Dormitory: Bed (any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Light Source (any) x2, Stool x2

Bed (any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Light Source (any) x2, Stool x2 Luxury Dormitory: Four-poster Bed x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Sconce x2, Stool x2, Chest of Drawers

Four-poster Bed x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Sconce x2, Stool x2, Chest of Drawers Basic Soldier's Bedroom: Decorative Armour/Swords, Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any)

Decorative Armour/Swords, Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any) Barracks: Decorative Armour/Swords x2, Bed (any) x4, Light Source (any) x2

Decorative Armour/Swords x2, Bed (any) x4, Light Source (any) x2 Bigger Barracks: Decorative Armour/Swords x4, Bed (any) x8, Light Source (any) x4

Bathrooms

Double Bathroom: Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Washtub x2, Light Source (any)

Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Washtub x2, Light Source (any) Private Men's Bathroom: Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Gentleman Sign

Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Gentleman Sign Private Women's Bathroom: Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Lady Sign

Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Lady Sign Rustic Bathroom: Basic Bathtub, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Chair (any)

Basic Bathtub, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Chair (any) Deluxe Bathroom: Bathtub x2, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Stool, Light Source (any), Firewood x2

Bathtub x2, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Stool, Light Source (any), Firewood x2 Shower Room: Shower, Towel Rack, Folding Screen

Shower, Towel Rack, Folding Screen Scenic Shower Room: Shower x4, Towel Rack x2, Folding Screen x2, Light Source (any) x2, Window x4

Shower x4, Towel Rack x2, Folding Screen x2, Light Source (any) x2, Window x4 Onsen Bathroom: Onsen Water x10 blocks (dig holes for them), Flower Petals (on top of Onsen Water), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3, Filter Fountain (pouring into Onsen Water)

Onsen Water x10 blocks (dig holes for them), Flower Petals (on top of Onsen Water), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3, Filter Fountain (pouring into Onsen Water) Suspicious Spa: Plasma blocks x10 (dig a hole), Evil Item (any), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3

Plasma blocks x10 (dig a hole), Evil Item (any), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3 Swimming Pool: Standard Water x10 blocks (dig holes for them), Ladder (inside the pool), Pool Chair, Sun Parasol, Cactus Drink

Kitchens

Simple Kitchen: Chest, Bonfire x3

Chest, Bonfire x3 Kitchen Diner: Chest, Bonfire x3, Dining Table (set)

Chest, Bonfire x3, Dining Table (set) Agricultural Kitchen: Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3

Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3 Agricultural Cafe: Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3 or Fiery Frying Pan (set) x2 or Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (set)

Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3 or Fiery Frying Pan (set) x2 or Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (set) Simple Mushroom Cookroom: Chest, Fungus (any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Bonfire x2

Chest, Fungus (any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Bonfire x2 Deluxe Mushroom Kitchen: Chest, Fungus (any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Fiery Frying Pan (set) x2 or Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (set)

Chest, Fungus (any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Fiery Frying Pan (set) x2 or Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (set) Simple Castle Kitchen: Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue

Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue Castle Cafeteria: Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue, Buffet (set)

Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue, Buffet (set) Gory Grillhouse: Chest, Meaty Marshy Mountain, Brick Barbecue

Chest, Meaty Marshy Mountain, Brick Barbecue Standard Dining Room: Light Source (any), Dining Table (set) x4

Light Source (any), Dining Table (set) x4 King's Dining Room: King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Crockery x4 (placed by chairs), Candelabra x2, Fireplace, Bold Banner x2

Private Bedrooms

Private Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any), Bed (any), Light Source (any), Stool

Resident's Sign (any), Bed (any), Light Source (any), Stool Master Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any), Bed (any), Light Source (any), Chair (any), Table (any), Wall Hanging, Velvet Draping or Triangular Bunting

Resident's Sign (any), Bed (any), Light Source (any), Chair (any), Table (any), Wall Hanging, Velvet Draping or Triangular Bunting Private Noble's Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Table, Sconce, Wall Hanging

Resident's Sign (any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Table, Sconce, Wall Hanging Rough n' Tough Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any), Barrel, Bottles, Dumb-bells, Light Source (any), Bed (any)

Resident's Sign (any), Barrel, Bottles, Dumb-bells, Light Source (any), Bed (any) Neat n' Sweet Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any), Dressing Table, Chair, Ornamental Flower, Light Source (any), Bed (any)

Resident's Sign (any), Dressing Table, Chair, Ornamental Flower, Light Source (any), Bed (any) Royal Bedchamber: Resident's Sign (any), King-Size Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Fireplace

Resident's Sign (any), King-Size Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Fireplace Princess Bedchamber: Resident's Sign (any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Potted Plant (set)

Resident's Sign (any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Potted Plant (set) Simple Shared Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any) x2, Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any), Stool x2

Resident's Sign (any) x2, Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any), Stool x2 Superior Shared Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any) x2, Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any), Chairs x2, Table, Wall Hanging

Resident's Sign (any) x2, Bed (any) x2, Light Source (any), Chairs x2, Table, Wall Hanging Shared Noble Bedroom: Resident's Sign (any) x2, King-Size or Four-Poster Bed x2, Fancy Light Source, Fancy Chair x2, Fancy Table, Wall Hanging

Outdoors

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Ranch: Haystack, Wooden Gate, Grass x5

Haystack, Wooden Gate, Grass x5 Animal House: Haystack, Pet Bedding, Pet Bowl

Haystack, Pet Bedding, Pet Bowl Watering Hole: Water blocks x10 (dig holes for them), Chest, Washtub, Pot x2

Water blocks x10 (dig holes for them), Chest, Washtub, Pot x2 Well Room: Wooden Doormat (use at entrance), Well, Flower

Wooden Doormat (use at entrance), Well, Flower Playful Park: Tree Swing (set), Bench x2, Wooden Plank Pathway x2, Flower x2

Tree Swing (set), Bench x2, Wooden Plank Pathway x2, Flower x2 Grassy Garden: Bench, Plant x5

Bench, Plant x5 Flower Garden: Flower x6, Plant x4

Flower x6, Plant x4 Luxurious Park: Fancy Bench, Rose, Rose Leaves, Blue Hydrangea, Flower x8

Fancy Bench, Rose, Rose Leaves, Blue Hydrangea, Flower x8 Tree Park: Bench, Branch x2, Leafy Tree, Palm Tree, Fir or Cedar Tree, Birch Tree

Bench, Branch x2, Leafy Tree, Palm Tree, Fir or Cedar Tree, Birch Tree Cactus Garden: Bench, Small Round Flowering Cactus x3, Cactus Stem x3, Cactus Head x2, Gladiolus, Sunflower

Bench, Small Round Flowering Cactus x3, Cactus Stem x3, Cactus Head x2, Gladiolus, Sunflower Tropical Garden: Bench, Pongsettia, Bigonia, Tingleweed x5, Fan Fern, Coneconut Tree

Bench, Pongsettia, Bigonia, Tingleweed x5, Fan Fern, Coneconut Tree Stone Garden: Bench, Large Rock x3, Small Rock x5, Paving Stone x2, Pile of Pebbles

Bench, Large Rock x3, Small Rock x5, Paving Stone x2, Pile of Pebbles Fountain Garden: Fancy Bench, Water blocks x10 (dig holes for them), Filter Fountain (position outside Water blocks), Lily Pad, Lily Flower

Fancy Bench, Water blocks x10 (dig holes for them), Filter Fountain (position outside Water blocks), Lily Pad, Lily Flower Snow Garden: Bench, Snowman, Snowy Cedar Tree x2, Snow Flower x3

Bench, Snowman, Snowy Cedar Tree x2, Snow Flower x3 Freak-Out Room: Simple Bench, Vile Tile, Huge Horn x2, Septic Shrub x3, Dead Tree x2, Pampas Grass x3

Simple Bench, Vile Tile, Huge Horn x2, Septic Shrub x3, Dead Tree x2, Pampas Grass x3 Cantlin Garden: Fancy Bench, Pure Water blocks x8 (dig holes for them), Holyhock x5, Blossoming Shrub x3, Cherry Blossom Tree, Basic Bridge

Bars

Simple Bar: Cocktail Counter (set)

Cocktail Counter (set) Well-Stocked Bar: Cocktail Counter (set), Social Sippers (set), Simple Sippers (set) x2, Beer Cask x2, Pub Sign

Cocktail Counter (set), Social Sippers (set), Simple Sippers (set) x2, Beer Cask x2, Pub Sign Game Bar: Cocktail Counter (set), Card Table (set), Darty Party (set), Water Pitcher, Light Source (any)

Toilets

Basic Toilet: Pot or Toilet (any), Towel Rack

Pot or Toilet (any), Towel Rack Shared Toilet: Toilet (any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Folding Screens x2 (place between the toilets)

Toilet (any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Folding Screens x2 (place between the toilets) Men's Toilet: Toilet (any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Gentleman Sign

Toilet (any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Gentleman Sign Women's Toilet: Toilet (any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Lady Sign

Toilet (any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Lady Sign Rustic Toilet: Pot OR Toilet (any), Towel Rack, Haystack

Pot OR Toilet (any), Towel Rack, Haystack Lovely Toilet: Toilet (any), Towel Rack, Ornamental Flower

Toilet (any), Towel Rack, Ornamental Flower Soldier's Toilet: Toilet (any), Towel Rack, Wall Flag

Toilet (any), Towel Rack, Wall Flag Basic Changing Room: Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Dressing Table, Stool

Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Dressing Table, Stool Pool Changing Room: Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Towel Rack, Washtub

Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Towel Rack, Washtub Bunny Girl Changing Room: Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Barrel, Ornamental Flower

Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Barrel, Ornamental Flower Beach Changing Room: Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Towel Rack, Parasol

Wardrobe, Light Source (any), Towel Rack, Parasol Chill-Out Room: Comfy Sofa, Potted Flower (set) x2, Potted Plant (set) x2, Fireplace, Swabbing Tools

Workshops

Barn: Chest, Pot, Haystack, Rope, Farming Tools, Firewood

Chest, Pot, Haystack, Rope, Farming Tools, Firewood Armoury: Chest, Ornamental Armour/Weapon x4, Barricade x2

Chest, Ornamental Armour/Weapon x4, Barricade x2 Smithy: Forge, Chest, Hanging Bag, Pot

Forge, Chest, Hanging Bag, Pot Metalworker's Workshop: Anvil, Chest, Hanging Bag, Weapon Sign

Anvil, Chest, Hanging Bag, Weapon Sign Brewery: Beer Cask x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Barrel x2

Beer Cask x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Barrel x2 Dyeing Workshop: Slime Paint Barrel x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Washtub x2

Slime Paint Barrel x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Washtub x2 Builder's Workshop: Builder's Table, Chest, Hanging Sacks, Medicinal Mortar, Tool Rack

Builder's Table, Chest, Hanging Sacks, Medicinal Mortar, Tool Rack Wizard's Workshop: Wizard's Workbench, Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Incense Burner

Wizard's Workbench, Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Incense Burner Item Store: Table, Shop Sign, Price Tag, Crate x2

Table, Shop Sign, Price Tag, Crate x2 Weapon Store: Table, Weapon Sign, Price Tag, Decorative Armour/Weapon x2

Social

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Reception: Table x2, Wall Hanging, Stationery, Candle

Table x2, Wall Hanging, Stationery, Candle Corridor: Light Source (any) x2, Pillar x2, Ornamental Flower x2, Wall Hanging x2

Light Source (any) x2, Pillar x2, Ornamental Flower x2, Wall Hanging x2 Pumping Station: Dumb-Bell x2, Mining Tool x2, Towel Rack x2

Dumb-Bell x2, Mining Tool x2, Towel Rack x2 Relaxation Room: Bed (any), Curtain x2, Folding Screen, Light Source (any)

Bed (any), Curtain x2, Folding Screen, Light Source (any) Chapel: Altar, Candle x2, Goddess Statue, Chair (any) x4

Altar, Candle x2, Goddess Statue, Chair (any) x4 Training Room: Target Dummy x4, Ornamental Spear Rack x2, Wooden Fortification x4

Target Dummy x4, Ornamental Spear Rack x2, Wooden Fortification x4 Throne Room: Throne, Bold Banner x4, Brazier x2

Throne, Bold Banner x4, Brazier x2 Shabby Throne Room: Disfigured Throne

Disfigured Throne Hargon Chapel: Unholy Altar, False Idol, Small Hargon Wall Gargoyle, Tall Hargon Wall Panel, Double Hargon Wall Panel, Sinister Sconce

Unholy Altar, False Idol, Small Hargon Wall Gargoyle, Tall Hargon Wall Panel, Double Hargon Wall Panel, Sinister Sconce Summoning Chamber: Forbidden Altar, Unholy Altar, Chest, False Idol, Peculiar Pillar x2, Sinister Sconce

Forbidden Altar, Unholy Altar, Chest, False Idol, Peculiar Pillar x2, Sinister Sconce Creepy Conservatory: Chest, Blooming Poxglove x2, Budding Poxglove x4

Chest, Blooming Poxglove x2, Budding Poxglove x4 Playroom/Toy Room: Hammerhood Plush x2, Snow Yeti Rug, Chair

Hammerhood Plush x2, Snow Yeti Rug, Chair Music Hall: Instrument (Cello/Drums/Piano) x3, Stool (not in front of a piano), Curtain x2

Instrument (Cello/Drums/Piano) x3, Stool (not in front of a piano), Curtain x2 Ballroom/Dancing Room: Dancing Platform x3, Light Block, Curtain x4

Culture

Sculpture Gallery: Stationary Statue, Handrail x3

Stationary Statue, Handrail x3 Picture Gallery: Painting x2, Handrail x4

Painting x2, Handrail x4 Large Museum Room: Painting x4, Goddess Statue x2, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign

Painting x4, Goddess Statue x2, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign Small Exhibition Room: Exhibition Podium x2, Handrail x4

Exhibition Podium x2, Handrail x4 Large Exhibition Room: Exhibition Podium x5, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign, Exhibition Shelf Connectors x2

Exhibition Podium x5, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign, Exhibition Shelf Connectors x2 Small Treasury: Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure (any valuable item, try something gold)

Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure (any valuable item, try something gold) Large Treasury: Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure, Pile of Treasure, Bold Banner x2

Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure, Pile of Treasure, Bold Banner x2 Study: Bookshelf x3, Pile of Books x3

Bookshelf x3, Pile of Books x3 Library: Bookshelf x5, Pile of Books x3, Book x3, Table, Chair, Sheets of Paper

Miscellaneous

Graveyard: Gravestone x3, Flower x3, Bench

Gravestone x3, Flower x3, Bench Fortune Teller Room: Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Pile of Books, Book, Curtain x2

Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Pile of Books, Book, Curtain x2 Mayor's Office: Table x3 (in a row), Planner's Stationery (put along table), Sign, Bell (hit the bell to call everyone in)

Table x3 (in a row), Planner's Stationery (put along table), Sign, Bell (hit the bell to call everyone in) Prison Cell: Chains, Pot

Chains, Pot Execution Chamber: Chains x2, Guillotine (rare drop for defeating a pink dragon by the Material Islands snowy lake), Straw Mattress, Human Bones x2

Chains x2, Guillotine (rare drop for defeating a pink dragon by the Material Islands snowy lake), Straw Mattress, Human Bones x2 Slime Room: Slime Eye x2, Slime Mouth, Slime Block, Slime Lamp

Slime Eye x2, Slime Mouth, Slime Block, Slime Lamp Light Room: Bench, Sconce x2, Fancy Sconce x2, Brazier x2, Tall Brazier x2

Bench, Sconce x2, Fancy Sconce x2, Brazier x2, Tall Brazier x2 Lava Room: Lava blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Stone x3

Lava blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Stone x3 Dragonfly Room: Filthy Water blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Reeds x3, Dead Tree

Filthy Water blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Reeds x3, Dead Tree Demonlord's Throne Room: Hargon Chapel already built, Demonlord's Throne, Demonlord's Banner Flag x2, Peculiar Pillar x2

Hargon Chapel already built, Demonlord's Throne, Demonlord's Banner Flag x2, Peculiar Pillar x2 Pot Chamber: Chest, Pot x5

Chest, Pot x5 Mushroom Chamber: Chest, Fungus (Any) x6

Chest, Fungus (Any) x6 Wrecking Ball Room: Wrecking Ball explosive

Wrecking Ball explosive War Room: Emblematic Table, Map, Wargame Piece x2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 food recipes

Food

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There are over 150 cooking recipes in Dragon Quest Builders 2, so here's a handy spreadsheet from Redditor ---Blix--- that details all of them. Each recipe indicates the ingredient(s) required, the effects they imbue, and cooking time. Keep an eye out for the ingredients listed and combat will be a cinch; that way you can focus on get your township up to scratch, more on that below.