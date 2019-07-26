Download this hotfix if Nvidia’s recent GPU driver made your mouse act wonky

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Nvidia earlier this week rolled out a GeForce driver update (v431.60 WHQL) that introduced official support for the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and optimizations for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, but it also broke the normal operation of some mice. If your mouse cursor has been acting erratically since applying the driver, there is a hotfix available for that very issue.

According the support page for the hotfix driver (v431.68), it addresses an issue where the "mouse cursor may render incorrectly after exiting a game."

It's not clear how widespread the issue is, though in response to a GeForce forum post announcing the hotfix, a user responded that it fixed a quirk that was causing two mouse cursors to appear after exiting Metro.

Nvidia notes that bugs sometimes slip through the cracks when pushing out driver updates.

"A GeForce driver is an incredibly complex piece of software, We have an army of software engineers constantly adding features and fixing bugs. These changes are checked into the main driver branches, which are eventually run through a massive QA process and released," Nvidia explains.

These are typically timed to coincide with major game and/or product releases. Hotfix drivers are basically the same thing, except they contain a subsequent fix for a specific issue, rather than having users wait for the next main driver update.

You can download the 431.68 hotfix here.