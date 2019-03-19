Doom Eternal is coming to Google Stadia

Id Software's Marty Stratton took the stage at Google's GDC conference today to announce that the demon-slaying FPS Doom Eternal will be released on the Stadia platform, capable of running at 4K with HDR support, at 60 fps.

The full game is currently running on Stadia's platform: In fact, Stratton said that because the 2016 Doom reboot is built on the Vulkan API, which Stadia also uses, "it didn't take us more than a few weeks" to make it happen.

Doom Eternal on Stadia will be on display later today at GDC. We'll let you know when we get a look.