Dive into Abzu's stunning underwater world

We've got our minds on other worlds at the moment. In the PC Gamer mag this month, we're taking a look at some of our favourite videogame worlds, from the Continent of The Witcher 3 to the neon streets of Yakuza.

Of the bunch, Abzu is probably the most relaxing, and you can find out why we're so keen on the underwater realm in the video above.

It's a meditative, aquatic journey that pulls you through stunning coral labyrinths, fish cyclones and blue whale hangout spots. There's an unfriendly shark and a mysterious civilisation to learn about, but most of the time you'll just be gliding through the water, gawking at stuff and taking screenshots. There are even stones that you can just chill out on, soaking up the good underwater vibes.

We also had a chat about our personal favourite worlds, which includes the very out-there pick of Football Manager from Dave. He does, however, make a convincing argument.