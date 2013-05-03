Popular

Dishonored's pre-order bonuses collected in the Void Walker's Arsenal DLC, hitting 14th May

By

Dishonored

Pre-order bonuses are not my cup of tea - in addition to punishing players for not buying from a particular store, they're often so overpowered that they spoil the game. Having said that, Dishonored's various rewards don't seem too imbalanced - and you've probably completed the game by now, anyway. Over six months after the stealthy immersive sim's release, its pre-order gubbins has been collected into one ultro-bundle entitled Void Walker's Arsenal DLC (I always thought Corvo was more of a Wolverhampton Wanderers man). The DLC comprises four packs: the Acrobatic Killer Pack, the Arcane Assassin Pack, the Backstreet Butcher Pack, and the Shadow Rat Pack, each one containing a handful of minor upgrades, a book and a bunch of a coins. You can grab it from Steam on May 14th for the princely sum of $3.99.

As revealed on the Bethblog , the rewards can be unlocked in-game from the Hound Pits Pub once purchased (though I'd still recommend not bothering, unless you're really struggling to finish the game on hard). Here's what's lurking inside each pack:

Acrobatic Killer Pack

  • Bone Charm Bonuses:

  • Raven – Health Bonus for Drop-Down Assassination;

  • Quick Dodge – Bolt/Arrow-Dodging Bonus;

  • River Affinity – Increased Swimming Speed

  • Hagfish In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses

  • Unhidden Book entitled Rumors and Sightings: Daud

  • 500 bonus coins

Arcane Assassin Pack

  • Bone Charm Bonuses:

  • Void Channel – Powers Duration/Damage Bonus;

  • White Rat Friend – White Rats Not Hostile;

  • Gutter Feast – White Rat Consumption for Mana

  • Whale In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses

  • Unhidden Book entitled Field Notes: The Journal of Granny Rags

  • 500 bonus coins

Backstreet Butcher Pack

  • Bone Charm Bonuses:

  • Fencer – Sword vs. Sword Advantage Bonus;

  • Blast Resistant – Reduced Explosion Damage Taken;

  • Fire Water – Increased Whiskey Bottle Explosions

  • Wolfhound In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses

  • Unhidden Book entitled Early Life and Times: Slackjaw

  • 500 bonus coins

Shadow Rat Pack

  • Bone Charm Bonuses:

  • Delicate Touch – Breaking Glass Noise Reduction;

  • Voyeur – Keyhole Peeping Magnification;

  • Deep Breather – Underwater Breathing Capacity Bonus

  • Golden Rat In-Game Statue that unlocks one additional slot for Bone Charm Bonuses

  • Unhidden Book entitled Field Notes: The Royal Spy

  • 500 bonus coins

