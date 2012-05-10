Dishonored release date set for October

Emergent assassin sim Dishonored will be available to buy on October 9 in North America, October 11 in Australia and October 12 in Europe.

It's exciting news. Over the course of the last few months Dishonored has gone from being a promising but mysterious shooter to one of the most exciting games of the year. Designers Harvey Smith and Raf Colantonio aim to bring the tough close quarters combat of Dark Messiah of Might and Magic and the sandbox magic of Deus Ex together in one world. Half-Life 2 artist Viktor Antonov provides the backdrop, a gorgeous, sinister city called Dunwall. It's a crumbling, totalitarian warren influenced by the architecture of old London, plagued with rats and powered by volatile whale oil.

Chris got to see the game in action recently, and came back very impressed. Read all about it in our Dishonored preview and watch our interview with Harvey Smith and Raf Colantonio below.