Dishonored: Knife of Dunwall DLC achievements revealed

Dishonored's first major story DLC, Knife of Dunwall, is just under a week away. Steam has updated our install directories with about 700 megs of Daud, and with it has come the names and descriptions of all of the add-on's new achievements. Note that these do contain spoilers, so read with caution.

Just Business

Get the information you need from the Rothwild Slaughterhouse

Missing Pieces

Meet with Thalia Timsh, the Barrister's Niece

Well Connected

Purchase all of the Favors in The Knife of Dunwall

No Regrets

Complete The Knife of Dunwall in High Chaos

Redemptive Path

Complete The Knife of Dunwall in Low Chaos

Whisper Ways

Complete The Knife of Dunwall without alerting anyone

Cleaner Hands

Complete The Knife of Dunwall without killing anyone

Rats and Ashes

Attach an arc mine to a rat, resulting in a kill

Message from the Empress

Perform a drop assassination from atop the Empress statue in The Knife of Dunwall

Stone Cold Heart

Speak with the statue of Delilah Copperspoon in Timsh's estate

This confirms that Knife of Dunwall will include the original campaign's chaos system, and therefore, presumably, multiple endings. It looks like those of you who thought you were safe on your Ghost/Clean Hands high horses have some more work cut out for you. If the wait is just too much, remember to check out our meaty preview of Knife of Dunwall from last month.