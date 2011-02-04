Popular

Dirt 3 release date announced with new screens

Codemasters have announced that Dirt 3 is due to come out on May 24, and have released a couple of shiny new screenshots showing a British Peugeot and an Italian racer blasting across the desert. You'll find them below.

Dirt 3 is set to return the focus of the series to Rally racing, but has thrown in a few nifty extra modes, like Gymkhana , in which drivers must race around stunt courses in the fastest time possible, executing drift turns, doughnuts and jumps as they go. For more on the game, check out the Dirt 3 site. The images are below. Click them and lo they shall become mighty and huge.

