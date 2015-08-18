Diamond Horse, and 9 other reasons to be excited about MGS5's sandbox

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is two weeks away, and I can’t wait. I’m a huge fan of the series and I’m delighted that the new one is coming to PC—and earlier than we were expecting. I’ve even booked some time off work to play it.

If you’re unfamiliar, it’s a rich, systems-driven stealth game with—for the first time in the series—big, open environments. It’s as deep, non-linear, and reactive as immersive sims like Deus Ex. It has an absurd sense of humour and stars Kiefer Sutherland as its hero, the mighty Big Boss.

Look out for Sam’s review in the coming weeks, but in the meantime here are some of the tools, gadgets, and other tricks Big Boss has up his bionic sleeve—and be sure to watch this E3 gameplay demo to get an idea of how it plays.