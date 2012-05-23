Diablo 3 sells 6.3 million, 3.5 million in first day

In spite of all the launch controversy, Diablo 3 has done astonishingly well. Blizzard announce that they've shifted 6.3 million copies, 3 and a half million of which were sold in the first day. The launch broke Amazon records for pre-orders and day one sales, and became Gamestop's biggest PC game launch of all time. That number doesn't include the entire Korean market, where apparently Diablo 3 has become the most played game in Korean Internet game rooms.

No wonder Blizzard's servers took a beating when the game went live last week. Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime reiterated that the team "regret that our preparations were not enough to ensure everyone had a seamless experience" when logging on.

"I want to reaffirm our commitment to make sure the millions of Diablo III players out there have a great experience with the game moving forward, and I also want to thank them for their ongoing support.”

After lots of downtime and server maintenance, the developers have moved onto balancing patches. Earlier today the Monk, Wizard and Demon Hunter had skills tweaked by some quiet hotfixes, Blizzard say they'll publish patch notes tomorrow.

