Devolver releases a bunch of bootlegs of its own games, including Hotline Milwaukee

Devolver Digital just released a bootleg knock-off collection of its best games on the Steam store that includes, yes, Hotline Milwaukee and Enter the Gun Dungeon. Revealed at Devolver Digital's E3 press conference—which is obviously just an excuse to cover fake executive Nina Struthers in blood for 30 minutes—this collection of cute knockoffs can be bought on Steam for just $5. If you act fast, though, there's a 1 percent discount.

To be clear, these are real games. Devolver has just taken some of its greatest hits and turned them into cute, simple arcade game versions of themselves. The 2D version of Absolver is especially charming.

You can watch the trailer above to see all the games in Devolver Bootleg, or you can just buy it now on Steam.