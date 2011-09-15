Deus Ex: Human Revolution Missing Link DLC designed to encourage aug experimentation

[bcvideo id="1149524369001"]

A Q&A session on the Eidos Montreal tumblr has turned up a few new details about the upcoming Missing Link DLC for Deus Ex Human Revolution. The new missions will be accessible through a separate shortcut on the main menu, meaning you'll be able to play it whenever you like. You won't have to revisit an earlier save to revisit the point in the story at which the missions take place.

The Missing Link follows Adam's attempt to escape from the Belltower organisation. Kidnapped, augs disabled and shirt stolen, he has to fight his way off the ship he's imprisoned on. The premise is designed to wipe Adam's skill sheet clean, letting players try out the augs they might otherwise avoid.

"The Missing Link is about a fresh start for Adam. New augs, new weapons, new situation as the underdog. Since it is shorter than the main game, THIS is the time to experiment!" writes Eidos Montreal marketing man, David Bedard.

The voices that can be heard in the teaser trailer above also get names. Netanya Keitner and Pieter Burke. They're both Belltower operatives, and most likely Adam's chief captors. Burke is a high ranking member of the organisation, and is described as "one mean son of a bitch."

You won't have to stare at Adam's chest the whole time either. “You do regain your combat garb at some point in the DLC," writes Bedard, "so enjoy those sweet abs while you can!"

The Missing Link will also add "new layers of conspiracy" and feature "sprawling new environments. It's due out before the end of the year. There's no price yet.