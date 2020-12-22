Dell Australia has already kicked off its Boxing Day deals

Who cares when Boxing Day actually is? Dell Australia clearly doesn't, because the company has already launched its Boxing Day sales, a good three days before the actual real date. When it comes to selling goods, the rules are never sacred, alas.

There are some decent deals, though, and they're running until December 31: more proof that Dell doesn't really care that Boxing Day is a day, and not a series of days culminating in over a week.

Without further ado, here are some highlights:

Dell 27 gaming monitor | AU$559.30 (usually AU$799)

This 27 inch 1440p monitor boasts a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz (using Display Port—it's 144Hz with HDMI). Features a 1ms response time and G-Sync compatibility.

Alienware 25 gaming monitor | AU$559.20 (usually AU$699)

Nearly AU$140 off this 1080p 25 incher, which boasts a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. If you'd prefer the 27 inch equivalent, that is also currently discounted: AU$674.25, down from AU$899.

Dell 24 gaming monitor | AU$239 (usually AU$59.80)

If you're on a budget but want them frames, this 24 inch 1080p screen could do the trick: it has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM - AU$2,099 (usually AU$2,999)

A tempting AU$900 off this ray tracing capable gaming laptop, which has a bunch of other features to recommend it too: it has a 512GB NVMe SSD with a 1080p, 144Hz 17 inch screen.

Alienware Area 51M gaming laptop | i7 10700 | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM - AU$3,674 (usually AU$4,899)

This ain't cheap, but if you do want a gaming laptop that packs an RTX 2070 Super and a frankly ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate, this is currently going for AU$1,225 cheaper than normal. Godspeed. Want the same, but with 64GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD? That's currently AU$4,549, down from AU$6,499. If you want to upgrade to an i9 10900K and an RTX 2080 Super, that model is AU$5,249, down from AU$7,499.

Dell G5 gaming desktop | i5-10400F | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM - AU$1,359 (usually AU$1,599)

If all this talk of 2080 Super boasting laptops worth more than AU$5,000 is doing your head in, how about this modest entry level gaming rig: it's not going to ray trace, and you won't be able to play the most recent games on the highest settings, but it's a good budget option for the budding enthusiast. If you want a higher specced desktop, this Aurora boasts a GTX 1650 Super and 16GB RAM for AU$1,799 (down from AU$2,399).

These are just some cherry-picked highlights. If you want to explore the whole range of deals, head on over to the Dell Australia store.

