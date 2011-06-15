Defiance screenshots show first in-game images

Defiance is an intriguing new MMO from Rift developer, Trion Worlds. It will be an open world shooter set on a post apocalyptic world shared by aliens and humans, and plans to tie in with the Syfy TV show of the same name. RPS have five new screenshots to add to the enigmatic E3 teaser trailer . You can read Josh's impressions from the E3 show floor, and see some of the promising concept art for the game here . You'll find the five new screens below.