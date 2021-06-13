Decide the future of the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout 76: Steel Reign, coming in July

Bethesda announced during today's Xbox E3 livestream that Steel Reign, which will conclude Fallout 76's current Brotherhood of Steel storyline, will go live on July 7.

As tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin come to a head, and with Super Mutants appearing in ever greater numbers, players will be forced to make choices that will set the course of the Brotherhood for years to come.

Steel Reign will include a new questline that will enable players to solve the mysteries behind the appearance of the Super Mutants and set the Brotherhood on a new path for the future.

New locations and unique gear will unlock as you uncover new events in Appalachia, legendary crafting modules and power armor will become available, and the season 5 scoreboard will offer new rewards including C.A.M.P. items, cosmetics, and more.

Fallout 76: Steel Reign will be a free update for all players, and speaking of free, there's also a free week now underway that runs until June 16. Details are up at bethesda.net, and we've got a roadmap for the rest of Fallout 76's 2021 updates here.