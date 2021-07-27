Death's Door reaches over 100,000 players in its first week

Zeldalike Death's Door has reached over 100,000 players in its first week, according to developer Acid Nerve. It's an impressive feat for the tiny corvid action-adventure, as most indie games don't attract that sort of playerbase at launch, and a game's first month is usually its best—let alone its first week.

Acid Nerve posted a celebratory tweet along with an accolades trailer yesterday, thanking everyone for "the support and love".

Over 100,000 players have stepped through Death’s Door in the first week!Thank you so much for the support and love for our little crow. pic.twitter.com/6Pi6Py5ZUNJuly 26, 2021 See more

Luke Winkie was clearly taken in his review by how Death's Door packed in detail without sticking around too long: "It's as if a grand entry to an overarching canon—filled with quirks, humor, and wondrous attention to detail—was miraculously miniaturized to fit into a fortnight's worth of lunch breaks. Maybe the great sagas of videogames don't need to be strewn out over gargantuan level caps and supersized open worlds. Maybe all it takes is a transcendent vibe."

It's nice to know that the vibe is, indeed, transcendent, after its aesthetic made such an impression at Devolver Digital's showcase at E3 last month. I know I'm tempted to just for that piano loop shown in the trailer alone—my true weakness in video game soundtracks—but I've seen a number of people convinced to play it after learning that chopping signs in half also cuts the readable text in half. It's a very tidy detail.