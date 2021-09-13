When does Deathloop unlock in my timezone?

Deathloop unlock times have been officially announced, so if you're waiting to crack open a few Visionary skulls, you won't be waiting much longer. Unfortunately, unlock times are a bit spread out between PC and console, so depending on what version you're playing, you might be a hair behind your friends.

While you wait, don't forget to check out our Deathloop review and tips for Deathloop. If you enjoyed Arkane's previous adventures in Dishonored or Prey, Deathloop is almost certainly for you.

Deathloop unlock time on Steam

North and South America: September 13 at 9:01 pm Pacific Time/12:01 am ET on September 14.

Australia/New Zealand/Asia: 12:01 am JST/1:01am AEST on September 14.

Europe and other regions: 12:01 am BST on September 14.

Here's the Deathloop Steam page.

Deathloop unlock time on PS5

For our console friends, Deathloop is a simpler affair. Deathloop's PS5 version will unlock at midnight local time.

North and South America: 9:01 pm PT September 13/12:01am ET on September 14.

Europe/Australia/New Zealand: 12:01 am during respective region times.

How to preload Deathloop on PC or PS5

You can preload Deathloop by pre-ordering any version of the game on Steam or PSN. The basic version of Deathloop is the usual $59.99, but the deluxe edition costs $79.99, but comes with unique skins for Cole and Julianna, plus unique weapons and a soundtrack.

You can read the Deathloop PC system requirements here. Be warned, it requires an RTX 2060 if you want 60 fps. The download size for Deathloop is a relatively reasonable 30 GB.