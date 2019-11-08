Death Stranding store pages are live on Steam and Epic

Death Stranding is out today on the PlayStation 4, but won't come to PC until sometime in 2020. You can purchase it on that platform right now, though, as Death Stranding store pages are now live on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Neither site is overly laden with information and there are no PC system requirements listed at this point, although the Steam page indicates that it will support achievements—no real surprise there—and "partial controller support." It sells for $60/£55/€60, and is slated to drop in the summer of 2020, which lines up with a Kojima Productions tweet from October.

The biggest revelation here is confirmation that Death Stranding will not be an Epic Games Store exclusive. Kojima Productions never said it would be, but Death Stranding on PC is being published by 505, whose previous big release, Control, is Epic exclusive; that, coupled with Kojima's consistence in saying that it's "coming to PC" without naming a storefront, led to speculation that it could be another big Epic exclusive.

In case you missed it earlier this month, here's Death Stranding's ridiculously long launch trailer, and because you want to know, we've also got a roundup of PS4 reviews, with a little bit of the discourse sprinkled on top to keep it fun.