DC Universe Online Trailer shows glowing green stealth bomber made of pure willpower

This new trailer for DC Universe Online shows us some footage of the upcoming Green Lantern pack while the developers explain the reasoning behind it. The new light powerset does look pretty swish, with the trailer showing off a bunch of the powers Josh described earlier, such as glowing green chainsaws, giant fans and what appears to be a a stealth bomber made of pure will. There's also a brief glimpse of Oa, with the dev team explaining that they're using this pack to take the game to DC locations beyond Earth.

Sadly the blood vomiting Red Lanterns are nowhere to be seen. Shame, they seemed such charming fellows.