DC has revealed animated Injustice movie by hiding it in the bonus features of another movie

DC has revealed plans for an animated movie based on the Injustice games, by hiding it in the bonus features for the animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2.

Journalists received a press release on the Batman movie's blu-ray release, only to spot a cheeky mention of "a sneak peek at the next DC animated movie - an advanced look at Injustice" among the listed features. There hasn't been any official announcement yet and Ed Boon, co-creator of Injustice and creative director at its developer NetherRealm Studios, has also kept his lips sealed since the news broke.

Injustice sounds like great material for an animated movie—it's set in an alternative universe where Superman turns into a villain after mistakenly killing his wife Lois. In both Injustice games, the Justice League tries to overthrow Superman's regime, but just like their own group, Superman has a lot of superpowered allies that need to be defeated. It's a great story for a fighting game, a genre that could often do with better narratives (NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat 11 is also pretty great in that regard.)