DayZ stable patch brings new features, the promise of imminent item persistence

July 30th, I dub thee International Patch Notes Day. We've already basked in the size and rigour of Elite: Dangerous's beta update change list, and now we get to do the same with another early access game. DayZ, the popular purveyor of zombies and internet jerks, has received a new stable update, adding a variety of features, items and animations. The big change is the introduction of persistent item support... or, at least, the promise of persistent item support. Currently the feature is disabled pending a hotfix due next week.

0.47.124641 will be brought to stable branch during todays maint. Persistence pending a hotfix aimed at next week.July 30, 2014

Known issues:

Player can in rare circumstances enter a state in which they cannot attack and must relog

Character may temporarily enter a frozen state when throwing (resolved a few seconds)

Melee targeting is off in some situations

Players can in some circumstances experience slight desync with server

Dynamic server events are temporarily disabled

Backpacks rearrange after reconnection

Players restrained while unconscious remained restrained until reconnection (after awaking)

Persistent items & storage are disabled server side pending hot fix to stable branch

New:

Actions: cans can be opened with SKS bayonet and sickle

Actions: added playerDrinkCan action to config

Actions: added Melee class to SurvivorBase

Animations: New default aimed animations with rifle

Animations: Player now can walk while surrender

Animations: Transitions for surrender/restrained player

Animations: Crouched zombie animation set

Animations: Reload for CZ527

Animations: Hand poses added for matchbox, Injection Vial, Hacksaw

Animations: Drinking from can

Character: New female face models

Character: New male face models

Engine: Ragdoll support for Zombies & Players

Engine: Initial implementation of navmesh for zombie pathfinding

Items: Boonie hat fishing hook storage

Items: Chemlights

Items: AK101

Items: CR 527

Items: Makarov

Items PM 73 RAK

Items: Medium Civilian Tent

Items: Paramedic clothes (jacket and pants)

Items: Military Boots now store knives

Items: Red, Black, Polka dotted, Olive and Camo bandana added

Items: Untied Red, Black, Polka dotted, Olive and Camo bandana added

Recipes : Red, Black, Polka dotted, Olive and Camo as a bandage

Recipes: Red, Black, Polka dotted, Olive and Camo bandanas can be untied and tied to mask

Server: Persistent item support (disabled for this update)

Server: Simulation changes to support increased server performance

Server: Persistent storage support (disabled for this update)

Server: Dynamic loot respawning

World: Turovo village added

Fixed:

Actions: Player is not able to fill a ruined canteen from well.

Actions: When player opens ruined canned food there is low amount of food left.

Actions: Player is not able to pour water from a ruined canteen.

Actions: Player can no long empty magazine attached to a weapon

Actions: No access to catch rain action during ongoing action

Actions: Fishing actions displayed while using different items than rod

Actions: Added missing part to improvised bag/backpack crafting messages in action menu

Actions: Zucchini can be force fed

Actions: Added new drink from well animation to blue well

Actions: Unable to use actions while swimming or while on ladder

Actions: Player can take Makarov into hands straight from ground

Actions: Player can take PM73 RAK into hands straight from ground

Actions: Removing item on which consume action was called, not item which was swapped to hands during consume action

Animals: Visual improvement of cow, rabbit and wildboar

Animations: Gestures related bugs fixed (Facepalm, Cut throat, Silence)

Animations: Crouch moves with bow

Animations: Prone moves with pistol

Animations: Fixed multiple issues with vaulting

Animations: Zucchini handheld position

Animations: SoundEdge(footstep sounds) set correctly for kneel run with rifle

Animations: Face-palm doesn't make the player stand up from prone anymore

Animations: Sitting tweaked(changing weapons keeps player in kneel, instead of making them stand....)

Engine: Adjustment to Night time lighting levels

Items: Dimmed fireplace light so it not interfere with HDR

Items: Tweaked shotguns dispersions and recoils

Items: Tweaked pistols dispersions

Items: Tweaked rifles, carbines and SMGs dispersions

Items: Tweaked attachments (optics, buttstocks, handguards, compensators, bipod) dispersions

Items: Wooden sticks can be held in hands

Items: CR527 shadow glitch fixed

Items: Set chemlight to last 60 minutes

Items: Lowered light intensity for chemlights and flare

Items: Temoved buttstock as default spawned attachment for MP5

Item: Binoculars size reduced

Items: Added other chemlight color material variants

Modifiers: Removed vomit message from blinded modifier

Recipes: Player can paint CR 527 black, green and camo

Recipes: Player can't tear clothing into rags while there are things in it

Recipes: Ruined cans opening tweaked

