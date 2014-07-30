Elite: Dangerous enters "standard" beta, is still quite pricey

If you have $75/£50 burning a hole in your pocket, and you're longing to try the belated sequel to a space simulation classic, today is the day your weirdly specific dream comes true. Elite: Dangerous has just entered its "standard beta" phase, which sees the price of entry lowered from an eye-watering $150 to a slightly less moist $75. This first standard beta phase comes with a clutch of updates and fixes, including "docking computer added" and "gas giant features dervived from stellar forge data" and "I have no idea what any of this means". The patch list is below.

Update: the beta has a trailer. It's quite fun.

Here's a big ol' list of new stuff that's been added for the standard beta, taken from a post on the Elite: Dangerous forums.



Added Viper



Added Imperial Fighter (AI only)



Added Lakon Type 6



Added text chat



Added voice comms



Added missions



Added fuel consumption



Expanded playable bubble to 21 ly radius (@50 systems)



Add support for friends management



Allow matchmaking through jump to specific island



Supercruise supports multiplayer



Add RandomEvents to the current interdiction functionality. Random locations will now be spawned in front of the player while in supercruise



For new bounties & fines, adding a "Local Security Office" to the contacts menu



Added server moderated bounties vouchers



Docking computer added



Added trade route visualisation to galaxy map



Add system connections based on fuel to galaxy map



Added new paintjobs



Gas giant features dervived from stellar forge data



Chaff launcher stops scans and confuses tracking weapons but doesn't effect missiles



Added new station variants



Updated trade commodities



Smuggler AI behaviours added



Art updates for Orbis station



Latest audio updates and balance pass



Hauler art tweaks/updates



Added new pilot animations



Large Plasma Accelerator added



Eagle art updates



Added 'rich' station interior variant



Added support for much larger accessible bubbles



Fix up the last of the unsafe GOH use in ShipComponents



Updated Sidewinder ship art



Added beacons and associated traffic



It's quite a sizeable update, as you may have noticed—I'd imagine text chat, voice comms, matchmaking and friend management, and the increased range of the "playable bubble" are some of the ones existing beta testers will be most excited about. If you're wondering where Elite: Dangerous goes from here, the next stage is the full release, following by a range of expansion packs .