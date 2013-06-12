DayZ screenshots are stealthy, contemplative, and not exactly action-packed
DayZ - sign
The revamped Chernarus is looking particularly gorgeous - well, apart from all the zombies and dudes with guns.
DayZ - bedroom
Building interiors have also had a lick of paint. You'll be able to enter more of these in the Standalone, though by the looks of things you won't be coming across many mattresses.
DayZ - life preserver
A guy stares thoughtfully at a life preserver, possibly thinking about all the friends and family he's lost to the sea - or maybe he's just wondering why the damn thing is clipping through the ground.
DayZ - hide
There won't be any vehicles at the DayZ Standalone's launch - Dean Hall and co are going to make some big changes, and add them later on.
DayZ - hallway
PC Gamer would like to exclusively reveal that the Standalone will feature hallways.
DayZ - grunge zombie
This zombie is the very definition of Standalone.