DayZ is getting a new map

(Image credit: Bohemia Interactive)

After five years spent in Chernarus, DayZ is getting a brand new map in the form of Livonia, which is based on Arma 3's Contact Expansion map. Of course, the Livonia of DayZ will have zombies in it, as well as a new enemy type for DayZ: bears. According to an update on the DayZ website, "bears will give you a hard time if you don't know how to deal with them," which as far as I can tell, is true in real life too.

Coming in at 163 kilometres square, Livonia looks to be a prettier outing compared to its predecessor. It's strewn with lakes, rivers and "heavily forested zones", and the place is regularly hit with rain and thunderstorms, which may require protective gear.

Bohemia Interactive hasn't provided a release date for Livonia, except to say that it's "coming soon" in tandem with update 1.06. It's also premium DLC, so expect a price tag. In the meantime, there's a trailer below.