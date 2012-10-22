Day Z screenshots show new areas and revamped interiors

A few more screenshots of the standalone version of Day Z have appeared on the Day Z blog , along with some words from Dean "Rocket" Hall on how the team are expanding Chernarus. "The first shot is a sneak peak at an entirely new area created on the map by Ivan and Martin, the two developers at Bohemia who are currently being held in Greece," he writes, "the usable area of the map is actually extended by their work."

Hall also comments on the cleanliness of the current environments. Future art passes will add some wear and tear, but Hall feels that Day Z's environments shouldn't be full of gore and wreckage.

"When you find gore in DayZ, it will mean something and have impact. In fact, it will be most likely due to tragedy or betrayal involving a human player," he writes. "This way, we believe what happens in the world matters, instead of simply adding some crashed buses and blood everywhere." Take a look at the revamped environments in the screenshots below.