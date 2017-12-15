Rockstar reveals a Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure hunt in GTA Online (Updated)

Update: And just like that, Rockstar has made it official. "Keep an eye on your iFruit for a special in-game email containing the first clue, then follow the trail to unlock the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online," it wrote in a Newswire update.

"Once you acquire your gratis Double-Action Revolver, complete the Headshot Challenge in Freemode for a GTA$250,000 reward and unlock it for future gun-slinging exploits in Red Dead Redemption 2."

That also serves as your irregular reminder that no matter how badly we want it, Red Dead Redemption 2 has so far only been announced for consoles. It's currently expected to be out in the second quarter (April 1-June 30) of 2018.

Original story:

The sleuths at Team Guru have uncovered details for a GTA Online scavenger hunt that seems to tie into Rockstar’s next game: Red Dead Redemption 2. And it looks like this hunt will also answer the mystery of who is buried in that unmarked grave out in the middle of nowhere. Is it really the final resting place of John Marston?

Team Guru has made a name for itself by digging through GTA’s game files and solving long-running mysteries. The group was one of those responsible for solving the infamous UFO mystery earlier in the year, and in the code for the game’s latest update, Doomsday Heist, it found a new thread to unravel.

First off, mention of a “headshot challenge” was found in the files, telling players that, by completing the challenge, they’ll be able to unlock a special revolver in Red Dead Redemption 2. But there was more buried in the files—lots more. A chest, a note and a series of 20 locations were found, all relating to this hunt for a golden revolver.

The clues Guru Team discovered eventually lead to the aforementioned unmarked grave, which has been the source of speculation for years. There’s a good chance, then, that it’s been hiding a chest with a golden gun. The treasure belonged to a family that was torn apart by it, until one member hid it, presumably in the grave.

The mission is live now.

Cheers, Kotaku.