Darksiders Genesis gameplay footage and system requirements

The next game in the Darksiders series is a spin-off, a top-down co-op game starring Strife and War. Though Darksiders Genesis looks like act two of Diablo 3, it seems to play like classic Darksiders as you can see in the video of the first 16 minutes above courtesy of IGN. There's a lot of platforming between combats, plenty of shiny currency to pick up from dead enemies and smashed crates, and it all feels like a 1990s Image comic version of The Legend of Zelda.
This is the solo mode, which lets you swap between the two Horsemen at will. Strife's guns look like more fun than War's sword to me, and I also prefer his snarking to War's dourness which was a real trial to put up with when you were stuck playing him in the first game. I don't know about having the player visible behind obstructions while the enemies vanish, though.
Here are the system requirements. Darksiders Genesis is due out on PC and Stadia in December.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)
Processor: AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) or better
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 15 GB available space
Additional Notes: Preliminary System requirements
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)
Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 15 GB available space
Additional Notes: Preliminary System requirements