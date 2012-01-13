Dark Souls PC petition at nearly 70,000 signatures, Namco listening

Never doubt the collective power of gamers when they want something really, really badly. A few short days after the mere mention of a potential Dark Souls PC port , the PC gaming hivemind rallied to the tune of nearly 70,000 signatures. Namco Bandai, meanwhile, has briefly taken off its fiendishly-difficult-enemy-designing gauntlets to put on its listening hat.

"Damn you are amazing! I honestly wasn't expecting such a massive support. My boss(es) even came to talk to me about this, after it exploded all around the world. If you wanted to have the attention of Namco Bandai Games, now you have it. The future is in your hands, and I hope you will keep supporting this. I make a personal objective to make sure every relevant people in Namco Bandai Games is in touch with this formidable effort," a Namco Bandai admin wrote on the publisher's official forums.

If you haven't already demanded your right to be brutally torn into mangled medieval confetti over and over, the petition's waiting for you right here .