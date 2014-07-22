Dark Souls 2 patch 1.08 removes health items during PvP

A massive Dark Souls 2 patch has just gone live, and along with a long list of changes and refinements comes the news that “Health Recovery Items can no longer be used during any PvP”. What this means is that you can't chug Estus mid duel, which is a change the Dark Souls 2 community has been requesting for a long time. After all, a duel should be an honorable fight to the death, right? Right.

The update notes are as long as my arm. A huge selection of weapons have been buffed, a small selection have been handicapped, while a selection of armor sets now have increased durability but lower defense. Judging by the list it looks like no build will go unaffected, albeit in potentially unnoticeable ways.

Check out the full patch notes below. Maybe prepare a cup of tea first, because there's a lot to digest. It comes just in time for the release of the first Dark Souls 2 DLC pack, which you can read about how to access here .

Bug fixes, changes and refinements:



Fixed abnormal amounts of damage being caused by certain weapons



An upper limit has been set to the number of Souls a player can earn when fighting off invading players



Fixed the phenomenon where the player is not able to talk to Licia of Lindeldt



Fixed the progression-stopping phenomenon at Heide's Tower when the host falls off right before the Dragonrider Boss Fight



Fixed the phenomenon in Majula where the door does not open even after moved by Licia of Lindeldt



Fixed the progression-stopping phenomenon when the player talks to Laddersmith Gilligan in Earthen Peak



Fixed the phenomenon when the poison pond does not disappear when the windmill is burned down and immobilized



Fixed the phenomenon when that the poison pond returns after the windmill is burned down and immobilized, and the player is summoned into another world as a Blue Savior then returned to their own world



Fixed the loading screen issue when you lose a deathmatch in the Undead Purgatory



Fixed the issue where saved data cannot be reloaded if the game is shut down right after the player is caught by the Darksucker, in an oil puddle in Black Gulch



Fixed the phenomenon where items do not disappear from inventory if they are thrown away while they are also being used



Fixed the ability to use parry while back-stepping



Fixed the ability to use parry while invincible



Fixed the phenomenon where the player floats in the air if attacked while hanging onto a rope



Fixed the phenomenon in Brightstone Cove Tseldora when the Duke's Dear Freja stops moving after defeating a summoned player in a NG+ playthrough



Fixed the phenomenon where the Tseldora Den Key cannot be acquired after the confrontational event between Mild-mannered Pate and Creighton the Wanderer in Brightstone Cove Tseldora



Fixed the phenomenon where sound effects volume does not comply with the optional settings during the fight with the Looking Glass Knight



Fixed the jumping shortcut at the Shrine of Winter



Fixed the phenomenon where a summoning signature can be written near a bonfire in Belfry Sol Approach



Fixed the phenomenon where the floor trap in the Iron Keep is displayed differently on host and client worlds during multi-play



Fixed the phenomenon where the resume point is different from where the game was forced-quit after the player died



Fixed the issue where the selected message for deletion is not deleted, but a different message is deleted



Fixed the Halberd weapons sound effects that sometimes do not play when the weapon is swung



Adjusted the sound made when the Silver Eagle Kite Shield is hit



Fixed the issue where the player holding thrusting swords in both hands can cause continuous damage until the opponent's stamina runs out



Fixed the phenomenon where the player dual-wields whips and only the Right-hand weapon hits the enemy



Adjustments were made so players can get out of the continuous attacks from Syan's Halberd



Adjustments were made so players can get out of the continuous attacks from a player who is dual-wielding with a Straight Sword and with the Red Rust Sword in their left hand



Defender Greatsword can be enchanted



Fixed the phenomenon where a heavy attack while holding Pate's Spear with both hands produces only one hit



Adjusted the Strong Attack of the Spider's Silk when Dual-Wielding



Lucerne Strong Attack will penetrate shields



Adjusted the attack element type for the King's Ultra Greatsword



Adjusted the attack element type for the Drakekeeper's Warpick



Corrected the description of the attack type for the Archdrake Mace



Corrected the description of the attack type for Drakekeeper's Warpick



Fixed the Symbol Markings of "Galib, God of Disease" and "Caitha, Goddess of Tears" on the Name-Engraved Ring



Fixed the issue where the Information text sometimes does not display properly



Correction to the amount of damage inflicted against other players and enemies



Shortened the amount of time stunned when taking damage from multiple attacks



Adjustments that will be made with Regulation 1.08 (all following changes):



Health Recovery Items can no longer be used during any PvP



Increased the matching range for users in online play



Over-all balance adjustments made to weapons, armors, accessories and spells



Description of the modifications made to the main components and spells:



Increased the durability and lowered the defense levels of the following armor sets (Helm, Armor, Gauntlets, Leggings) Steel Armor Set Havel's Armor Set Gyrm Warrior Armor Set Ironclad Armor Set Old Ironclad Armor Set Smelter Demon Armor Set Alonne Knight Armor Set Vengarl's Armor Set Mastodon Armor Set Rusted Mastodon Armor Set Old Knight Armor Set Drakekeeper Armor Set Velstadt's Armor Set Looking Glass Armor Set Imperious Armor Set Dragonrider Armor Set Infantry Axe





Decreased the amount of attack power of the following weapons Drangleic Sword Defender Greatsword Large Club (Strong Attack only) Pickaxe (Strong Attack only) Great Club (Strong Attack only) Gyrm Great Hammer (Strong Attack only)



Increased the status values of the following weapons Shotel Monastery Scimitar Curved Dragon Greatsword Chaos Blade Flamberge Key to the Embedded Drangleic Sword Defender Greatsword Greatsword Hand Axe Infantry Axe Butcher's Knife Giant Stone Axe Gyrm Greataxe Morning Star Reinforced Club Craftsman's Hammer Blacksmith's Hammer Gyrm Great Hammer Spear Winged Spear Pike Partizan Stone Soldier Spear Spitfire Spear Channeler's Trident Gargoyle Bident Full Moon Sickle Helix Halberd Blue Knight's Halberd Old Knight Halberd Work Hook



Decreased the durability of the Defender Greatsword and Watcher Greatsword



Increased the enchantment statistics Defender Greatsword and Watcher Greatsword



Increased the weight of the Defender Greatsword



Decrease the weight of the Butcher's Knife and Old Knight Halberd



Status value added to the Handmaid's Ladle



Decrease the amount of damage for the following weapons Malformed Skull (Strong Attack only) Giant Warrior Club (Strong Attack only) Old Knight Hammer (Strong Attack only) Drakekeeper's Great Hammer (Strong Attack only) oDragon Tooth (Strong Attack only) Malformed Shell (Strong Attack only) Archdrake Mace (Strong Attack only) Channeler's Trident (Strong Attack and Dual-wielding) Helix Halberd (Strong Attack and Dual-wielding) Drakekeeper's Warpick (Strong Attack and Dual-wielding)



Increased the amount of self-inflicted damage when using the Chaos Blade



Adjusted the hit detection for the Scythe of Want (Strong Attack only)



Increased the physical cut rate of the Shield Crossbow



Changes were made to the point of explosion and Blast area of the Old Sun Ring Changes made to the effect of the Gower's Ring of Protection - does not negate damage anymore, will reduce damage received



Improvements made to the penetrability of Soul Speak and Crystal Soul Spear



Improvements made to the tracking of the following Spells, Hexes, Pyromancy and Miracles Soul Bolt Soul Shower Shockwave Soul Spear Barrage Blinding Bolt Perseverance Caressing Prayer Heavenly Thunder Fireball Fire Orb Great Fireball Great Chaos Fireball Lingering Flame Dark Orb Dark Hail Resonant Soul



Decreased the amount of stamina consumed for the following Spells, Hexes, Pyromancy and Miracles Soul Bolt Soul Shower Fire Orb Great Fireball Great Chaos Fireball Lingering Flame Iron Flesh



Increased spell usage for the following Spell and Miracle Cast Light Unveil



Improvements to the durability damage for the following Spells



Shockwave Soul Spear Barrage

