Danganronpa sequel will eventually hit Steam, as will other Spike Chunsoft games

As recently as a year ago, the possibility of a Danganronpa game coming to Steam seemed very remote indeed. Developed by Japanese studio Spike Chunsoft, these games have traditionally arrived exclusively on consoles, but that's about to change dramatically: in addition to the already confirmed Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, its sequel is also coming to PC.

The studio confirmed to Siliconera that Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair will also hit Steam in the near future. Not only that, but the company also indicated that more of its games will come to the platform. As a quick scan of the studio's Wikipedia page will show, Spike Chunsoft has been quite prolific since Spike and Chunsoft merged in 2012. In addition to yet another Danganronpa game, the studio is also releasing One Piece: Burning Blood this year – and that's already confirmed for PC.

You probably don't need reminding, but Japanese studios and publishers are increasingly open to releasing their games on PC. The Final Fantasy series is the most notable example, but last year's Tales of Zestiria port was very good news, too.