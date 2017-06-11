Cyberpunk platformer The Last Night gets a new trailer for E3

We got our first look at the 2D open-world platformer The Last Night back in February, and it's fair to say that I was quite taken by the whole thing. At the Microsoft press event ahead of E3 today, a very pretty new trailer revealed even more of the game, and in a word, it is stunning.

The trailer doesn't get into any specifics about the game, but developer Odd Tales previously said it will feature "action and infiltration gameplay in the great tradition of cinematic platformers" and "a diverse, inclusive cast of complex characters to interact with through meaningful, branching dialogue." It also shows off the flying cars we were promised, which you can apparently ride in or on, at the mood strikes. Bonus points for that.

It's admittedly only trailers so far, but The Last Night looks great, it sounds great, and it's one I'm really looking forward to. No release date yet, but it's expected to be out sometime in 2018, and we'll be taking our own look at it at the PC Gaming Show at E3, starting at 10 am PT on June 12.